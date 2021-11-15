WORLD
Egypt's deadly storms unleash scorpions, hospitalise hundreds
At least 503 people were hospitalised after suffering scorpion stings and discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.
Over 3,000 doses of scorpion anti-venom were distributed to hospitals and health units in Aswan. / AA
November 15, 2021

At least three people have died due to heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt and more than 500 others have been hospitalised from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Over 3,000 doses of scorpion anti-venom were distributed to hospitals and health units in Aswan, Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed stated on Saturday.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Governor Ashraf Attia said. 

At least 503 people were hospitalised after suffering scorpion stings and all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

No deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The downpours and subsequent floods have forced local authorities to suspend schools on Sunday.

The rainfall also caused power outages in the region.

