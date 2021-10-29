WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden passes the buck to "clumsy diplomacy" on US-France sub row
US President Biden and French leader Macron met ahead of G20 summit in Rome. Biden says that he did not know that France was not informed while agreeing the submarine deal with UK and Australia, and France is an "extremely extremely valued partner."
Biden passes the buck to "clumsy diplomacy" on US-France sub row
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden meet at the French Embassy to the Vatican in Rome on October 29, 2021. / AFP
October 29, 2021

President Joe Biden has offered Paris a public apology for the role "clumsy" United States diplomacy played in causing a major rift in relations with France.   

"It was not done with a lot of grace," Biden said, speaking on Friday in Paris while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy ahead of the G20 Leaders summit.  He further emphasized that Paris remains "an extremely extremely valued partner."

"I was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the deal was not coming through," he said.

The meeting comes after the US and UK agreed in September to provide Australia with technology to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which saw a $90 billion French contract to sell Australia conventionally-powered submarines fall through. The deal led Paris to pull its ambassador from Washington.

The envoy ultimately returned after the US and France agreed to a joint statement in which they announced the nuclear submarine deal "would have benefitted" from greater openness.

READ MORE:Blinken meets Macron as US and France try to put AUKUS fiasco behind

Addressing reporters alongside Biden, Macron said he and the US president "clarified together what we had to clarify."

"Now what’s important is to be sure that such a situation will not be possible for our future," he said. "This is an extremely important clarification."

READ MORE:AUKUS pact: France needs to accept new reality if it wants to compete

The decision to provide Australia with critical nuclear know-how came in conjunction with a trilateral announcement from Washington, Canberra and London of a new Indo-Pacific-focused security pact known as AUKUS. All three nations have since stressed the importance of France, which is the only EU state to have territorial claims in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us