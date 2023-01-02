Türkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $254.2 billion in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, citing preliminary data.

Despite global challenges, the figure increased by 12.9 percent from a year earlier, Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul.

"Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's exports in Turkish liras reached nearly 350 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) last year.

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national currency has reached 197," Erdogan added.

READ MORE:Türkiye's defence exports to top $4B this year: Erdogan

READ MORE: Fitch: World GDP to grow 1.7% in 2023; Turkish economy to expand nearly 3%