Türkiye has criticized Belgium over remarks against the country's counter-terrorism efforts in northern Syria, noting that the fight against terror must be pursued without "buts or ifs" and urging it to take action against PKK terror groups.

"You are making a solidarity statement with Türkiye (against terror attacks) but against our counter-terror efforts," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on Thursday.

Emphasising that Türkiye "never targets civilians or civilian infrastructure" in its anti-terror operations across the border, Cavusoglu said his country directly targets terrorists.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after his counterpart expressed "concerns" about a possible ground operation by Türkiye against terror targets in Iraq and Syria.

"I wish Iraq could've carried out efforts to eliminate PKK terrorists, as it did with Daesh, and wipe out these (terrorists) from its country," he said.

He also pointed to the US and Russia's pledges in 2019 about clearing terrorists in Syria and said he wished they had "fulfilled their promises," too.

'Unacceptable'

Cavusoglu stressed that it would be "unacceptable" for Türkiye to remain idle in the face of terror attacks and noted that solidarity and messages of condemnation were not enough.

Underlining that Türkiye was one of the most sensitive countries in terms of preserving civilians and civilian infrastructures, Cavusoglu also voiced opposition to statements against carrying out air or ground operations.

The Turkish minister further emphasised the need to fight terrorism without relent and conveyed Ankara's expectations from Belgium on the matter.

"We expect you (Belgium) to take measures and fight against PKK organizations that are currently very active in Belgium and carry out terrorist activities throughout Europe," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

