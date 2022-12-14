The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on a "zero-waste" initiative presented by Türkiye.

The landmark resolution which was presented on Wednesday with 105 other countries, highlights the efforts for sustainable development through zero-waste initiatives launched by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2017.

The resolution of the General Assembly declared March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

It requires the UN chief to establish a three-year advisory board of individuals selected based on their "knowledge, experience and expertise" to promote local and national zero-waste initiatives.

It also recommends continuing the discussion on zero-waste initiatives while encouraging member states, organisations of the UN system and other international and regional organisations to implement zero-waste initiatives at all levels.

'Dedicated section'

The resolution requests the head of the UN to invite the body's Environment Programme to include a "dedicated section on zero-waste initiatives," including activities and experiences of such initiatives.

It called on the UN to convene a one-day high-level meeting in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, in New York, in 2023, during the 77th session of the General Assembly.

Emine Erdogan launched the project with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has received international attention with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

