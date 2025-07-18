A spokesman for Syria's Interior Ministry, Noureddin al-Baba, has denied reports that government forces are being deployed to Sweida province, the Syrian state news agency reported on Friday.

A ceasefire announced on Wednesday briefly ended days of fighting in Sweida province.

Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida after the truce was announced, but clashes were again reported on late Thursday between the Bedouin tribes and the Druze groups.

The Syrian government’s categorical denial about any redeployment follows reports in some publications that seek to hype the fears of Druze in other parts of Syria, even though tensions are limited to Sweida.

Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Sweida province overnight, making the situation on the ground complicated.

The fresh Israeli attacks came a day after the Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in the city, which includes full reintegration of the southern province under central government authority.

Concern over Israeli strike

Meanwhile, the United States said on Thursday that it opposed its ally Israel's strikes in Syria, a day after Washington, Ankara, and several Arab states helped broker a deal to end violence.

"The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concern when asked about the Israeli strikes, which included attacking the Defence Ministry in Damascus.

Israel has used the excuse of intervening on behalf of the Druze community to repeatedly bomb Syria since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime.

Leading Druze figures in Syria have consistently rejected Israeli claims, issuing a joint statement condemning foreign intervention and reaffirming their commitment to a unified Syria, rejecting division and separatism.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday by telephone, has sided with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in seeking a better relationship with Syria under its new leader, Ahmed al Sharaa.