Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel is framing Gaza church bombing as "a mistake" despite witnesses and patriarchate reporting a "direct" tank attack. But it's not the first, as Israel has repeatedly bombed churches in Gaza since launching its genocide there.
Aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Church of the Holy Family, in Gaza City. / Reuters
July 17, 2025

Israeli invading troops have targeted a Catholic church in northern Gaza, killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 10 others, with Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem saying the Israeli military "hit the church directly."

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has expressed doubt that the strike was the result of a "mistake", as claimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

"What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this. They hit the church directly," Pizzaballa told Vatican News.

Amid the outrage, Israel is framing the Gaza church bombing as "a mistake".

But it isn't a one-off. Israel has struck churches in Gaza several times since it began its genocide in Gaza.

Here is a timeline of major Israeli strikes on churches in Gaza since 2023.

October 19, 2023:

Saint Porphyrius Church, Gaza City: Israel bombed a building within the Saint Porphyrius Church compound, where approximately 400–500 displaced Muslim and Christian Palestinians were sheltering.

The strike killed at least 18 people, including several children, and wounded many others. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the attack as a war crime.

The Israeli military claimed the church was not the intended target.

October 17, 2023:

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital (Baptist Church Compound), Gaza: Israel targeted the courtyard of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, part of the Baptist Church compound, which was sheltering displaced civilians.

Nearly 500 people, including patients and displaced civilians, were killed.

The attack drew widespread international condemnation, with rights groups noting it violated international humanitarian law protecting civilian infrastructure, including religious sites.

 July 17, 2025:

Holy Family Church, Gaza:  Israel targeted the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, the only Catholic church in Gaza.

The strike killed three people: Saad Salameh (60, church janitor), Fumayya Ayyad (84), and Najwa Abu Daoud (69).

Several others, including parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli, were wounded. Romanelli sustained leg wounds and was treated at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem reported serious damage to the church, and Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire.

Gaza is predominantly Muslim, with approximately 1,000 Christians, mostly Greek Orthodox, according to a US State Department report.

Palestine's Christian population has decreased in recent years, with many emigrating due to conflict or seeking opportunities abroad.

Christian leaders often condemn attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, Jewish extremists and Israeli military.

In addition to churches, Israel has also destroyed dozens of mosques during the genocide, with many others severely damaged, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
