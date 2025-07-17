TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
President Erdogan denounces Israeli aggression in Syria, warns against regional alliances with Tel Aviv, and reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Syria’s unity.
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Türkiye’s President Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s firm opposition to any attempts to divide Syria. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 17, 2025

Israel is a lawless, rule-breaking, unprincipled, arrogant, and terrorist state that exploits regional dynamics to justify its actions, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, condemning Tel Aviv’s continued aggression against neighbouring countries.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Thursday, the Turkish president sharply condemned Israel’s increasing attacks in Syria and across the region, warning that unchecked Israeli aggression threatens to ignite a broader conflict.

“Israel has been using the Druze as an excuse to move its banditry into neighbouring Syria for the past two days,” Erdogan said. “At this point, the biggest problem in our region is Israel’s aggression. If the monster (Israel) is not stopped now, it will set our region and the world on fire.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources

Continued support for Syria’s territorial integrity

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s firm opposition to any attempts to divide Syria, reaffirming his country’s long-standing stance on preserving the war-torn nation’s territorial unity. 

“We did not consent to the partition of Syria yesterday, and we absolutely will not consent to it today or tomorrow,” he declared.

The Turkish president also warned regional actors against aligning themselves with Israel, suggesting such alliances would ultimately backfire. 

“Those who go down the well with Israel’s rope will sooner or later realise they have made a grave miscalculation,” he said. “Those who rely on Israel will sooner or later realise they have made a major miscalculation.”

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa

'Stable Syria means a stable region'

He emphasised that Syria’s future is directly tied to the wider region’s stability. 

“A stable Syria will generate stability for all neighbouring countries; otherwise, everyone will bear the burden of this,” he said. “We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so.”

Erdogan’s comments come amid growing international concern over recent Israeli aggression in southern Syria, particularly in areas home to the Druze community. 

The Turkish leader’s strong words signal Ankara’s deepening alarm over what it sees as a destabilising Israeli role in the region and a renewed determination to stand by Syria’s sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us