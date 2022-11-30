WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion hits Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid
Police have opened an investigation "which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said without giving further details.
Explosion hits Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid
A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a residential area in northern Madrid.
November 30, 2022

An employee of Ukraine's embassy in Madrid has been "lightly" injured after a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source said.

"National Police were informed around 1:00 pm (12:00 GMT) of an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. It happened when one of the embassy employees was handling a letter," the source said on Wednesday.

"This employee was injured, apparently lightly, and he went himself to a hospital," the source added.

Police have opened an investigation "which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said without giving further details.

Strengthening security at embassies

A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a residential area in northern Madrid. 

Ukraine said it will strengthen security at all the country's embassies after the incident.

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on social media in English. 

READ MORE: Live blog: Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us