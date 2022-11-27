WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece launches probe into abuse, fraud allegations at child charity
The Ark of the World, established in 1998 in Athens by Father Antonios Papanikolaou, says it aims to "take care of unprotected children" but it is now the centre of an investigation by Greek authorities.
Greece launches probe into abuse, fraud allegations at child charity
The government this week replaced the organisation's entire board and installed new management. / AFP
November 27, 2022

One of Greece's best-known child charities is under the microscope after numerous claims of alleged abuse and financial mismanagement. 

A justice ministry source said there was a probe into the organisation on Sunday.

The Ark of the World, founded by a charismatic priest, has worked with underprivileged children for at least two decades in Athens and several other parts of Greece.

Since mid-November, Greek media have been broadcasting allegations of malfeasance at the charity from former staff and former children under its care, their faces obscured and voices disguised.

One 19-year-old told police that he was allegedly sexually molested by a senior charity official, according to media reports.

And one former staffer said that he was fired after speaking out after a co-worker allegedly beat three boys.

Others have claimed that charity executives demanded monetary donations instead of clothes and food, and lived lives of luxury.

READ MORE:Canadian Cardinal Ouellet accused of sexual assault

Handling large sums of money

The charity had been claiming to have some 500 children in its care, but deputy social affairs minister Domna Michailidou on Sunday told To Vima daily that the actual number was 136.

"(The children) are safe," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Alpha TV on Friday, calling the case "complicated".

"We are interested in seeing what happened as regards to the finances. Because these are facilities handled large sums of money, primarily from private donations," Mitsotakis said.

The non-profit had received millions of euros and dozens of properties from private donors over more than two decades, according to media.

The charity's founder, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, who has worked with children from underprivileged Greek and migrant families since 1998, has dismissed the claims.

"It's not possible. This cannot have happened. I never harmed a child," he was quoted as saying by Star TV on Wednesday.

In 2018, the Ark of the World was among 50 individuals and organisations from 26 EU countries to receive the annual European Citizen's Prize, an award for initiatives that promote integration and tolerance.

The Ark had also received numerous domestic awards, including from the Athens Academy in 2008.

READ MORE:Türkiye rescues nearly 70 asylum seekers, migrants in Greece pushbacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us