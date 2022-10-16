WORLD
US calls for safety of American prisoners at Iran's Evin prison
"Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens," says Washington after local media reported gunfire and clashes at the detention facility in capital Tehran.
Young women have been at the forefront of the current wave of street protests, the biggest seen in the country for years. / Reuters Archive
October 16, 2022

The US has said that Iran was accountable for the safety of Americans held at Evin prison, after fire and clashes erupted at the Tehran facility.

"Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted on Saturday, adding that Washington was following reports on the incident "with urgency."

US reaction came after online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

"The situation is currently completely under control," the IRNA news agency said, reporting at least eight injured.

The facility in northern Tehran holds American Siamak Namazi and other foreign detainees.

The incident came as the country is being rocked with protests for the fifth week over the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody.

READ MORE: Iran urges EU to take 'realistic approach' to protests over Amini's death

American families concerned 

Reacting to reports of the fire, Namazi's family said in a statement to the AFP news agency shared by their lawyer that they were "deeply concerned" and had not heard from him.

They urged Iran's authorities to grant him "immediate" means to contact his family and to grant him a furlough "as he clearly isn't safe in Evin Prison."

The sister of another US citizen held at Evin, businessman Emad Shargi, said his family was "numb with worry" in a Twitter post.

Rights groups reported protests in solidarity with Evin detainees in Tehran late into the night, after angry demonstrators had taken to streets across Iran on Saturday despite internet cuts.

Young women have been at the forefront of the current wave of street protests, the biggest seen in the country for years.

READ MORE:EU closes in on Iran sanctions as Khamenei blames ‘enemies’ for protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
