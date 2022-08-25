TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Finland, Sweden to meet over Nordic NATO bid
The first meeting of a permanent joint mechanism set up between the countries will be held in Finland on Friday.
In June, the three sides signed a memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership. / AA
August 25, 2022

The first meeting on a permanent joint mechanism between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden will be held in Finland.

During Friday's meeting, Türkiye will be represented by presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

On June 28, the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

For the implementation of the memorandum, the three countries established a permanent joint mechanism, with the participation of experts from the ministries of foreign affairs, interior and justice, as well as intelligence services and security institutions.

According to the memorandum, Finland and Sweden extend their full support to Türkiye against threats to its national security. 

To that effect, Helsinki and Stockholm will not provide support to the terrorist organisations, namely YPG/PYD, and FETO.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, made it clear that it will oppose the Nordic countries' NATO membership if its security concerns have not been met.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges Europe's tougher anti-terrorism stance

SOURCE:AA
