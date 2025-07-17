WORLD
1 min read
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Exchanges of captured soldiers and the repatriation of remains have taken place regularly throughout the conflict.
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Russia hands Ukraine bodies of 1,000 killed soldiers. / AP
July 17, 2025

Russia has handed over to Ukraine the bodies of 1,000 soldiers as part of an agreement reached at peace talks last month in Istanbul, Moscow's top negotiator said on social media.

Two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul between Moscow and Kiev have yet to produce a ceasefire agreement, but have nonetheless led to large-scale prisoner exchanges and deals to return the bodies of killed soldiers.

"Following the agreements reached in Istanbul, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today," Russian negotiator and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said Thursday on Telegram.

Ukraine handed over 19 killed Russian soldiers, he added.

He posted photos showing people in white medical suits lifting white body bags from the back of refrigerated trucks.

Exchanges of captured soldiers and the repatriation of remains have taken place regularly throughout the conflict, in some of the only successful diplomacy between the sides.

At the talks last month, Russia outlined a list of demands, including for Ukraine to cede more territory and to reject all forms of Western military support.

Kiev dismissed them as unacceptable ultimatums and has questioned the point of further negotiations if Moscow is not willing to make concessions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us