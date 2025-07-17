AFRICA
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Around 350 French soldiers, primarily tasked with conducting joint operations with the Senegalese army, are now leaving, marking the end of a three-month departure process that began in March.
After the victory in 2024 elections, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye demanded France withdraw troops from the country by 2025. / AA
July 17, 2025

France handed back its last two military bases in Senegal on Thursday, leaving the French army with no permanent camps in West and Central Africa.

Senegal's former colonial ruler returned Camp Geille, its largest base in the West African country, and its airfield at Dakar airport, in a ceremony attended by top French and Senegalese officials.

After storming to victory in 2024 elections promising radical change, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye demanded France withdraw troops from the country by 2025.

Unlike the leaders of other former French colonies such as junta-run Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, Faye has insisted that Senegal will continue working with Paris.

