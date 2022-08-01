WORLD
US aims to develop ties with New Zealand amid China's challenge
US Indo-Pacific Command admiral said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand.
This photo provided by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force shows USS Abraham Lincoln, left, and JS Kongo, front, sail in formation during a US-Japan bilateral exercise at the Sea of Japan on April 12, 2022. / AP
August 1, 2022

The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said on Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.

The visit to Wellington by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China's growing ambitions in the Pacific.

Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Maori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defence force and government officials.

“Our partnership runs very deep,” Aquilino said. “We are doing many things together to continue to ensure peace and prosperity for both of our nations and for all the nations in the region.”

US is 'Pacific nation'

Aquilino said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand. He said the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important."

"The one thing you will never hear out of me is big or small. This is a partnership," Aquilino said. “All nations deliver those things that they can deliver.”

He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.

“The United States has been a Pacific nation our entire life. We will continue to operate in the Pacific no matter what else you might hear,” Aquilino said.

Air Marshal Kevin Short, chief of New Zealand's defence force, said the relationship with the US had been strong for decades, and it regularly interacts with US forces so they can both operate better in the region.

SOURCE:AP
