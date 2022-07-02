TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan
First Lady Emine Erdogan attends an event on climate change and sustainability in Istanbul, saying peace and welfare of humanity are linked with conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.
Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan
Türkiye's resolve to fight climate crisis strengthened after ratifying Paris agreement, the first lady says. / AA
July 2, 2022

Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis and the resolve was further strengthened after ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement last year, the country's first lady has said.

Emine Erdogan made the remarks on Saturday while attending the programme, Sustainable Development-Oriented Circular Economy and Zero Waste Blue, at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul.

She said climate crisis and sustainability are multidimensional issues, and that peace and welfare of humanity are linked with conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.

"With sustainable environmental goals, it is possible to change tomorrow by protecting our world today," she said.

To this end, the Zero Waste Project has been effective, Erdogan said. She initiated the project in 2017 to contain waste in the country under sustainable development principles.

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change last October.

Signed on December 12, 2015, the agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us