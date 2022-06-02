TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN to use 'Türkiye' instead of 'Turkey' after Ankara's request
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the country's name change became effective, in all foreign languages and documents, from the moment the letter from Ankara was received.
UN to use 'Türkiye' instead of 'Turkey' after Ankara's request
"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field. / AP
June 2, 2022

The country name "Türkiye" is replacing "Turkey" at the UN, following a request by Ankara to be referred to as such, the international body has announced.

Wednesday's statement clarifies that the new brand "Türkiye" is now in place in foreign languages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they received a letter by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting the use of "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey" in the international arena.

Dujarric said the country's name change became effective from the moment the letter was received.

Cavusoglu announced the letter's official submission to the UN and other international organisations on Tuesday.

"Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organisations, countries to see this change to using 'Türkiye'," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is now 'Türkiye', and why that matters

'Hello Türkiye'

Citing Turkish Airlines' "Hello Türkiye" campaign, Cavusoglu said the campaign was seen by more than 30 million people.

As part of the campaign, the Directorate of Communications shared a promotional video, which was prepared to strengthen the Turkish brand, on its social media accounts.

Foreign tourists from different parts of Türkiye are seen waving greetings by saying "Hello Türkiye" in the video.

Cavusoglu also said a circular published in the Official Gazette noted that the phrase "Made in Türkiye" would be used instead of "Made in Turkey" in export products.

READ MORE:Turkey to use 'Türkiye' in all activities to strengthen its brand

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us