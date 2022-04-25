Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

Twitter confirmed the news on Monday after discussions over the deal accelerated over the weekend when Musk wooed shareholders with financing details of his offer.

Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYS) suspended trading of Twitter stock amid reports the company was close to accepting the Tesla boss's takeover offer.

Around 1850 GMT on Monday, the NYSE said trading was halted on Twitter due to news pending. The stock had gained 5.5 percent in the day's session.

Trump isn't returning

In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former president Donald Trump's account — to ridding the platform of fake and automated accounts and shifting away from its advertising-based revenue model.

After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement that urged Musk not to allow Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.

However, Trump said that he won't be returning to the social media platform after Musk's acquisition even if his account is reinstated.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News, referring to the social media company Trump founded after being banned from successive websites over the January 6 Capitol riot.

During his candidacy and presidency, Trump used Twitter as a powerful megaphone that enabled him to speak to the public directly, often using incendiary and divisive language on hot-button issues.

