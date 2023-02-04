BIZTECH
Elon Musk cleared of liability for investors' losses in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk's 2018 tweet said that he had the financing to take Tesla private, even though it turned out he hadn’t gotten an iron-clad commitment for a deal that would have cost $20 billion to $70 billion to pull off.
The tweets sent the Tesla share price on a rollercoaster ride. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2023

Jurors have cleared Elon Musk of liability for investors' losses in a fraud trial over his 2018 tweets falsely claiming that he had funding in place to take Tesla private.

Jurors on Friday deliberated for barely two hours before returning to the San Francisco courtroom to say they unanimously agreed that neither Musk nor the Tesla board perpetrated fraud with the tweets and in their aftermath.

The tweets sent the Tesla share price on a rollercoaster ride, and Musk was sued by shareholders who said the tycoon acted recklessly in an effort to squeeze investors who had bet against the company.

"Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!" tweeted Musk, who had tried but failed to get the trial moved to Texas on the grounds jurors in California would be biased against him.

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

Attorney Nicholas Porritt, who represents Glen Littleton and other investors in Tesla, had argued in court that the case was about making sure the rich and powerful have to abide by the same stock market rules as everyone else.

'Reckless' tweets

"Elon Musk published tweets that were false with reckless disregard as to their truth," Porritt told the panel of nine jurors during closing arguments.

Porritt pointed to expert testimony estimating that Musk's claim about funding, which turned out not to be true, cost investors billions of dollars overall and that Musk and the Tesla board should be made to pay damages.

But Musk's attorney Alex Spiro successfully countered that the billionaire may have erred on the wording in a hasty tweet, but that he did not set out to deceive anyone.

Spiro also portrayed the mercurial entrepreneur, who now owns Twitter, as having had a troubled childhood and having come to the United States as a poor youth chasing dreams.

Musk testified during three days on the witness stand that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was no joke and that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was serious about helping him do it.

READ MORE: Elon Musk disposes of over 19M Tesla shares a week after Twitter deal

SOURCE:AFP
