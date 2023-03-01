TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Iraq's move to curb Turkmen language 'violates fundamental rights'
Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on Iraqi authorities to immediately review the decision to limit the use of the Turkmen language in the northern province of Kirkuk.
Türkiye: Iraq's move to curb Turkmen language 'violates fundamental rights'
There are no official figures for Iraq’s total Turkmen population, but Turkmen officials say they account for about seven percent of the country's population of more than 40 million. / AA
March 1, 2023

Türkiye has denounced the recent decision of the Iraqi Council of Ministers to limit the use of the Turkmen language in northern Kirkuk province.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the decision is "a violation of the fundamental rights of the Turkmens, who are one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq."

It is also contradictory to provisions of the Iraqi Constitution "as Article Four of the Constitution stipulates that Turkmen will be the official language in the administrative units in which Turkmen population is concentrated," Ankara said.

"Likewise, Article 125 of the Iraqi Constitution emphasises that the Constitution guarantees the administrative and cultural rights of all components of Iraq," it said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Iraqi authorities should immediately review the decision.

Such moves "ignore the rights and sensitivities of one of the main components of Iraq and the province of Kirkuk," it said and warned that the decision "will harm the efforts towards establishing a culture of peaceful coexistence in Kirkuk."

The Kirkuk province has a sizeable ethnic Turkmen population dating to the Ottoman centuries, and as Iraq's neighbour, Türkiye has taken a firm stance against "attempts to manipulate" the area's ethnic makeup.

There are no official figures for Iraq’s total Turkmen population, but Turkmen officials say they account for about seven percent of the country's population of more than 40 million.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us