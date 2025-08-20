Israel has given final approval to a highly contested settlement project that would divide the occupied West Bank and isolate occupied East Jerusalem.

The Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration, a department under Israel’s Defence Ministry, approved the so-called E1 project, which includes the building of more than 3,400 settler homes between Jerusalem and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank, The Times of Israel news outlet said on Wednesday.

The project aims to split the occupied West Bank into two parts, cutting off the northern cities of Ramallah and Nablus from Bethlehem and Hebron in the south, and isolating East Jerusalem.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the decision “historic.”

“This is a significant step that practically erases the two-state delusion and consolidates the Jewish people’s hold on the heart of the Land of Israel,” he said.

“The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not by slogans but by deeds. Every settlement, every neighbourhood, every housing unit is another nail in the coffin of this dangerous idea.”

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Settlement Subcommittee of the Civil Administration also advanced a plan for building 342 more units in the Asahel settlement between east and west Mount Hebron.

'Knockout blow' to two-state solution