US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, as Washington kept up its pressure on the war tribunal over its targeting of Israeli officials.

Washington designated on Wednesday Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal, and Kimberly Prost of Canada, according to the US Treasury and State Department.

ICC judges issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former Israeli defence chief Yoav Gallant last November for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza war.

Guillou is an ICC judge who presided over a pre-trial panel that issued the arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Khan and Niang are the court's two deputy prosecutors.

Unprecedented step