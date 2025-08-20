Top diplomats from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan met in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting, reaffirming their commitment to political, economic, and security cooperation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The three sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as extending the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening political, economic, and transit relations between the three countries.