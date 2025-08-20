WORLD
1 min read
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan vow to deepen ties after top envoys meet in Kabul
The three sides agree to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism, reaffirm their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking.
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan vow to deepen ties after top envoys meet in Kabul
The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. / AA
August 20, 2025

Top diplomats from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan met in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting, reaffirming their commitment to political, economic, and security cooperation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The three sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as extending the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening political, economic, and transit relations between the three countries.

Recommended

Muttaqi told the summit that development and cooperation will allow the three countries to capitalise on regional opportunities in an array of fields.

"This tripartite mechanism gives us the opportunity to do so," the statement quoted Muttaqi as saying.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us