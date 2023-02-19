TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Body of Ghana star Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake flown home
Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Türkiye's Super Lig on February 5, just hours be fore the deadly quake struck.
Body of Ghana star Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake flown home
Atsu's brother, Isaac Twasam (pictured) and twin sister were present at the site of the rescue in Türkiye when his body was recovered on Saturday, February 18. / AA
February 19, 2023

The remains of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu who died in the devastating earthquake in Türkiye were being flown home on Sunday, the country's foreign ministry said.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in the 7.7-magnitude quake that rocked Türkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday.

"The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra (Ghana's capital) at 7:40 pm Sunday," the foreign ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry said that Atsu's older brother and twin sister were present at the site of the rescue in Türkiye when his body was recovered.

His widow Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children were in the stands at St James' Park in London on Saturday to join a tribute to the player before Newcastle's Premier League match against Liverpool.

Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Türkiye's Super Lig on February 5, just hours be fore the quake struck.

He previously played for his national team the Black Stars and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said "football has lost one of its finest ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace".

READ MORE:Baby born and orphaned in Syria quake adopted by aunt, uncle

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us