The head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Ali Hamza Pehlivan, has announced that since October 2023, the country has delivered 101,271 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference at the AFAD headquarters, Pehlivan reported that since Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinian territories began on October 7, 2023, over 61,000 people have lost their lives, more than 151,000 have been injured, and 2 million people have been displaced.
Highlighting that these attacks, which disregard human dignity, have made access to basic humanitarian needs impossible, Pehlivan said, “This cruelty carried out before the world’s eyes is a disgrace of our era and the collapse of humanity. Those who try to justify this as a legitimate defence will be recorded in history as accomplices to these crimes. Every diplomatic silence shares the responsibility for the bloodshed, especially the blood of children.”
Pehlivan stated that AFAD closely monitors the situation and, in addition to aid provided from its own resources, coordinates shipments of humanitarian supplies procured by the Ministry of Health, Turkish Red Crescent, NGOs, and other relevant institutions, delivered to the region by air and sea.
He explained that since March, Gaza’s border crossings had been closed even to humanitarian aid, but on July 27, limited and scheduled access was allowed for aid trucks. Since then, humanitarian supplies coordinated by AFAD have been delivered to Gaza again.
Relief operations
Pehlivan said that aid materials previously sent to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish are stored there. He noted, “Our AFAD personnel working at the Rafah border crossing are carrying out intense, patient, and challenging efforts to transfer these supplies to Gaza.”
“In just the last 11 days, 178 Turkish aid trucks have crossed from Al-Arish into Gaza. The majority of the aid consists of flour, food, baby formula, medicine, and hygiene products. Additionally, a convoy of 500 trucks, approximately 60 percent food and 40 percent shelter materials, is ready in warehouses in Al-Arish to be sent to Gaza. This effort clearly demonstrates Türkiye’s determination and unwavering support for the Palestinian people,” he added.
Pehlivan emphasised that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, the Ministry of Interior’s AFAD, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has taken international action and launched humanitarian aid efforts in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s attacks on Gaza.
‘Aid convoys also carry the dignity of humanity’
Pehlivan also praised President Erdoğan’s resolute leadership and vision as a strong expression of defending human dignity, saying: “Since the beginning of the conflict, our country has sent 14 humanitarian aid flights and 16 aid ships to Gaza. A total of 101,271 tons of aid has reached the region. These aid convoys carry not only food and humanitarian supplies but also the dignity of humanity.”
He also mentioned AFAD’s campaigns to support Palestinians, including “Hope for Palestine” (2018), “Time to Share for Palestine” (2019), and “Hand in Hand for Palestine” (2023).
The “Hand in Hand for Gaza” campaign launched in February is ongoing, with generous public support contributing to critical aid supplies for Gaza. Pehlivan thanked citizens for their donations.
He detailed the aid sent since October 2023, including eight field hospitals, 53 ambulances/rescue vehicles, 1,451 generators, 351 living containers, 245 tons of medical supplies, three mobile kitchen vehicles, 25,729 tons of food, 65,270 tons of flour, 3,171 tons of drinking water, 550 tons of cleaning supplies, 281,000 hygiene kits, 25,180 tents, 113,608 blankets, over 19,000 sleeping bags, 151,000 shelter items, over 469,000 pieces of clothing, and more than 1,000 toy sets.
‘Conscience of the world’
Pehlivan noted AFAD, responsible for coordinating international humanitarian aid, has provided assistance in more than 82 countries across five continents.
“Our country ranks among the top donors of humanitarian aid relative to its gross national income,” he emphasised.
“Türkiye has become the conscience of the world in this regard. Believing that shedding tears alone is not enough against oppression, Türkiye continues to speak out where humanity remains silent as a helping hand to the oppressed. We are the descendants of a nation that always stands with the oppressed, never submits to the oppressor, and stands tall against injustice.”
He affirmed country’s ongoing commitment to stand with Palestine and its people, saying, “Our country will continue to be the voice of goodness and humanity, extending the hand of compassion and hope to those in need.”