TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye saves dozens of migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
The irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guards in two separate incidents off the coast of Türkiye's southern Mugla province.
Türkiye saves dozens of migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
Greek authorities have been repeatedly criticised for their treatment of migrants. / AA
April 12, 2023

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 79 irregular migrants in two separate incidents, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Some 44 migrants on life rafts off the coast of Marmaris district in Mugla province were saved after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, the statement said on Wednesday.

Coast guard crews headed to the region after they were informed that there was a group of irregular migrants on two life rafts, according to Tuesday's statement.

The migrants were brought to Marmaris pier and handed over to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management after procedures.

In a separate incident, 35 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province.

The Coast Guard’s TCSG-907 boat was assigned to the region upon receiving information on the group of migrants off the coast.

The migrants were sent to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management following procedures.

READ MORE: Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece

Illegal practice

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

READ MORE: Three key takeaways: EU-Greece cover up of illegal pushbacks of migrants

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us