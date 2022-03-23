POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Rich nations must end oil production 'by 2034' in climate fight
For 50/50 chance of limiting rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, 19 countries including US and UK must end their energy production first, a new report says, adding poor oil producers like Angola could end production by 2050.
Rich nations must end oil production 'by 2034' in climate fight
Key objective, enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, is to cap global heating "well below" 2C, and 1.5C if possible. / AP Archive
March 23, 2022

Rich countries must end their oil and gas production by 2034 to cap global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius and give poorer nations time to replace fossil fuel income, according to a report.

The 70-page analysis from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research comes on Tuesday as nearly 200 nations kick off a two-week negotiation to validate a landmark assessment of options for reducing carbon pollution and extracting CO2 from the air.

The overarching objective, enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, is to cap global warming "well below" 2C, and 1.5C if possible.

Some poorer nations produce only a tiny percentage of global output but are so reliant on fossil fuel revenues that rapidly removing this income could undercut their economic or political stability, the Tyndall Centre report showed.

Countries such as South Sudan, the Republic of Congo and Gabon have little economic revenue apart from oil and gas production. By contrast, wealthy nations that are major producers would remain rich even if fossil fuel income were removed.

READ MORE:World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN

Phasing out coal first

Oil and gas revenue, for example, contribute eight percent to US GPD, but the country's GDP per capita would still be about $60,000 –– second highest in the world among oil and gas producing nations -–– without it, according to the report.

"We use the GDP per capita that remains once we've removed the revenue from oil and gas as an indicator of capacity," lead author Kevin Anderson, a professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, told the AFP news agency.

There are 88 countries in the world that produce oil and gas.

"We calculated emissions phase-out dates for all of them consistent with the Paris Agreement temperature goals," Anderson said. "We found that wealthy countries need to be at zero oil and gas production by 2034."

The very poorest countries can continue to produce out till 2050, according to the calculation, and other countries such as China and Mexico are somewhere in between.

READ MORE:G20 still hooked on fossil fuels despite 'green recovery' pledges

GDP deciding factor

For a 50/50 chance of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, 19 countries in which per capita GDP would remain above $50,000 without oil and gas revenue must end production by 2034.

Included in this tranche are the US, Norway, Britain, Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Another 14 "high capacity" nations where per capita GDP would be about $28,000 without income from oil and gas must end production in 2039, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Kazakhstan.

The next group of countries –– including China, Brazil and Mexico –– would need to end output by 2043, followed by Indonesia, Iran and Egypt in 2045.

Only the poorest oil and gas producing nations such as Iraq, Libya and Angola could continue to pump crude and extract gas until mid-century.

READ MORE:COP26: Several nations pledge to end overseas fossil fuel finance

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us