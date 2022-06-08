POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UN food agency uses Uber to deliver aid in Ukraine
The World Food Programme is using a custom-built version of Uber's technology platform to dispatch smaller vehicles in Ukrainian areas, where larger trucks can't get through.
UN food agency uses Uber to deliver aid in Ukraine
In the statement, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was providing access to its platform for free. / Reuters
June 8, 2022

The UN's World Food Programme has teamed up with Uber to deliver aid to people in urban areas of war-torn Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it had already distributed food in Dnipro, while deliveries were also being carried out in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi.

"Through this platform, WFP can get its food closer to those people needing its support, dispatching deliveries in various sizes of vehicle, tracking each trip to its destination, and confirming deliveries have been made safely," it said.

In the statement, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was providing access to its platform for free.

"Using our technology, WFP can now schedule, dispatch, track, and manage deliveries by a network of cars and small vans to final distribution points within a 100-kilometre (60-mile) radius of WFP warehouses across the country," he said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in late February has left thousands dead and forced millions to flee their homes, with swathes of the country virtually destroyed.

The WFP said that by the end of June, it would be providing food and cash to more than three million people every month in Ukraine. 

READ MORE:Live blog: Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain exports - Lavrov

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us