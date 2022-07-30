POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Aysu Turkoglu becomes youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel
The young swimmer from Türkiye's Aegean city of Bodrum crossed the Channel in 16 hours and 28 minutes.
Aysu Turkoglu becomes youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel
Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated Turkoglu saying "You are wonderful Aysu, we are proud of you!" / AA
July 30, 2022

21-year-old Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu has made history as the youngest Turkish athlete to swim across the English Channel that separates the United Kingdom and France.

Turkoglu, a student at the Ege University Faculty of Sports Sciences, dived into the Channel from Dover, UK, at 1202GMT on Friday.

Her trainer Bengisu Avci and father Mustafa Turkoglu followed the swimmer by boat.

Battling multi-directional waves and currents, the young swimmer completed her crossing at the Cap Gris-Nez coast of France after 16 hours and 28 minutes.

"Proud of you!"

Having broken a record, Turkoglu could not stop her tears as she boarded the boat, where she was enthusiastically welcomed with congratulations.

Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu also congratulated Turkoglu on social media.

“The youngest Turkish person to cross the English Channel: Aysu Turkoglu! You are wonderful Aysu, we are proud of you!" wrote Kasapoglu.

READ MORE: Turkish swimmers grab top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us