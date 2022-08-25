POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Isner, de Minaur fill out Team World spots for Laver Cup
The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe against six leading players from Team World.
Isner, de Minaur fill out Team World spots for Laver Cup
This year's edition is notable as it features the former "Big Four" — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray lining up in a dream Team Europe. / Reuters
August 25, 2022

Australia's Alex de Minaur and big-serving American John Isner have been announced as the final members of the Team World for the Laver Cup, which takes place from September 23-25 in London.

This year's edition is notable as it features the former "Big Four" — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray lining up in a dream Team Europe.

Bjorn Borg's European team — bidding to make it six wins from six editions — will take on John McEnroe's Team World at London's O2 Arena.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018, when it was held in Chicago.

It will also be Federer's return to competitive play for the first time since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon last year.

The four players have dominated men's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.

The tournament has been likened to golf's Ryder Cup.

The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe against six leading players from Team World.

Played on a black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World — staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021.

Next year it will be held between September 22 and September 24 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. The 2024 edition will be from September 20-22 at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Berlin.

READ MORE:Nadal not discouraged by losing after six-week injury layoff

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us