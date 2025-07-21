WORLD
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
Over 100 people, including 70 students, suffer burn injuries after training jet hit building of Milestone School and College in Uttara neighbourhood.
Firefighters and army members work next to the wreckage of an air force training aircraft after it crashed into Milestone College campus in Dhaka. / Reuters
July 21, 2025

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college campus in the capital Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people, according to the Fire Services.

More than 100 others suffered burn injuries, an official said.

Most of the victims were students and staff at the college, while the pilot — the sole occupant of the jet — was also among those hurt, authorities said.

The interim government has announced a state of mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the deadly crash.

The aircraft hit the building of the Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighbourhood, with footage showing huge smoke and fire erupting from the site.

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the interim government head, confirmed casualties, saying, "100 to 150 people", including 70 students, had suffered burn injuries and were admitted to hospitals across Dhaka.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media department, said the plane took off at 1.06 pm local time (0706 GMT).

In July 2018, two pilots of the Bangladesh Air Force were killed as a trainer aircraft crashed in the southwestern Jessore district.

SOURCE:AA
