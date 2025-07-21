TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Ankara says Athens’ move to declare marine parks in the Aegean waters holds no legal weight, urging cooperation instead of unilateral actions in the Aegean and Mediterranean.
The ministry recalled its April 9, 2024 statement reiterating this position, noting that the views expressed then remain valid today. / Photo: AA
July 21, 2025

The Turkish Foreign Ministry addressed Greece’s declaration of two marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian seas, stressing that “unilateral actions should be avoided in closed or semi-enclosed maritime areas such as the Aegean and the Mediterranean.”

The ministry noted that Greece’s initiative, announced last year, would not have any legal consequences, particularly in light of the unresolved Aegean issues between the two countries, including geographical features whose sovereignty is not ceded to Greece by international treaties.

The ministry recalled its April 9, 2024, statement reiterating this position, noting that the views expressed then remain valid today.

“International maritime law encourages cooperation, including environmental issues, between coastal states in closed or semi-enclosed seas. In this context, we reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to cooperate with Greece, as one of the two coastal states in the Aegean Sea,” the statement said on Monday.

The ministry underlined that efforts to exploit universal values such as environmental protection in the context of interrelated Aegean issues and issues related to the status of some islands, islets, and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties will not have any legal consequences today, as they did not in the past.

“Türkiye will announce its projects for the protection of the environment in its marine areas in the coming days,” it added.

The statement also emphasised Türkiye’s position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve issues based on international law, equity, and good neighbourliness, under the Athens Declaration of Dec. 7, 2023, which prioritises dialogue and reflects the spirit both parties seek to uphold in Turkish-Greek relations.

