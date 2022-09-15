CULTURE
2 MIN READ
South Korean hit Netflix show 'Narco-Saints' angers Suriname
The Latin American country will explore legal action against the Netflix series that fosters negative images of the country by portraying it as a "narco state", says FM Albert Ramdin.
South Korean hit Netflix show 'Narco-Saints' angers Suriname
Show titled "Suriname" in South Korea, tells the story of a man who risked his life to join a secret mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname.
September 15, 2022

Suriname will explore legal action against the producers of South Korea's hit Netflix series "Narco-Saints" which it said fosters negative images of the country by portraying it as a "narco state," its government said.

The show, released this month and titled "Suriname" in South Korea, tells the story of a man who risked his life to join a secret mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname, based on real-life events from about two decades ago.

But the Latin American country said the show presented it as a "narco state" based on past "crime and cross-border activities" which the government had tried for decades to eradicate.

"Suriname no longer has the image that emerges in the series or no longer participates in these kinds of practices," Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin said in a statement posted on Monday on the government's website.

"Whether the practices presented ... are true or false, it's creating a negative perception. The whole world sees these things, so this is not good."

Diplomatic protest

Ramdin said he would consider taking legal action against the producers and lodge a diplomatic protest with South Korea's government.

South Korea had not received any formal statement from Suriname on the issue, an official at Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Moonlight Film, which co-produced the series, referred queries to Netflix. 

Perfect Storm Film Inc, the other producer, was unavailable for comment.

A Netflix official declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us