Atletico Madrid fans target Vinicius Jr with racist ‘monkey’ chants
Real Madrid star is again targeted with racist slogans after his club published a statement condemning racism directed at the forward earlier by a Spanish agent.
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior controls the ball during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on September 18, 2022. / AFP
September 18, 2022

A group of Atletico Madrid fans was filmed chanting a racist song about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, before the teams met in Sunday's La Liga derby clash.

"You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey," chanted a group of fans recorded by radio station Cope, which said on Twitter the bunch was "hundreds" strong.

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish football agents association, sparked a furore on Thursday when he said on TV that Vinicius needed to stop 'acting the monkey' when celebrating goals.

The comments excited outrage, particularly from big names in Brazilian football who said the remark was racist.

READ MORE:Brazil football giants slam racist criticism of Vinicius

'Playing the fool'

Bravo apologised, saying he was using a phrase which was not intended to have racist connotations. The phrase is commonly used in Spain to mean 'playing the fool'.

Vinicius and Real Madrid both published statements condemning racism directed at the forward earlier in the week.

"What we have to do is not let Vinicius score a goal against us today," said Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo on Sunday.

"If he does, then may he celebrate it in the correct way and with respect to all the fans."

SOURCE:AFP
