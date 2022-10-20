Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan stressed the importance of media in addressing environmental problems.

“Media has a unique role and importance in the solution of environmental problems,” Erdogan said on Thursday at Anadolu Agency's Environment Forum in Istanbul.

“It is a vital issue that directly affects 7.5 billion people and all living things. As the whole world, we can only overcome this impasse with global solidarity,” she said.

“According to a study, people only get news on global warming once a month,” she said, adding: “It's really sad that this is covered so little in the media as our future depends on understanding this issue.”

Zero-Waste project

Emine Erdogan said that Türkiye is a global actor in environmental issues and its actions including Zero-Waste project that launched in 2017, have won very important international awards.

“I am pleased to say that we received requests from many countries to share our Zero-Waste experience.”

After her speech, Erdogan gave presents to Arturo Larena, climate director of EFE Agency, and Eric Solheim, ex-executive director of UNEP and former Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister.

The one-day forum aims to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas.

