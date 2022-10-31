POLITICS
3 MIN READ
France midfielder Paul Pogba out of World Cup due to injury
Pogba hasn't played for Juventus since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the meniscus in his right knee in July.
France midfielder Paul Pogba out of World Cup due to injury
Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury. / AP
October 31, 2022

Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent has announced.

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement on Monday.

"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus' squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar."

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had already said on Friday that it was "very unlikely" that the 29-year-old midfielder would play for his team before Serie A breaks up for the World Cup.

Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury.

READ MORE: Footballer Paul Pogba's brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case

A hard year for Pogba

Pogba hasn't played for Juventus since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the meniscus in his right knee in July.

He initially elected not to go under the knife in a bid to make the Qatar tournament, which kicks off on November 20.

However, after returning to training early last month Pogba changed his mind and opted for surgery, which kept him on the sidelines until two weeks ago when he recommenced partial training with Juventus.

Missing the World Cup is another blow in what has been a hard year for Pogba, who is also embroiled in an alleged extortion plot involving his own brother.

Mathias Pogba, 32, was charged last month along with four other people, all close to the World Cup winner who filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July which said he was being blackmailed for $12.6 million.

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

READ MORE: Pogba 'extortion' under police investigation

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us