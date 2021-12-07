POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pfizer vaccine 'partially protective' against Omicron
The Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, according to research.
Pfizer vaccine 'partially protective' against Omicron
WHO has classified Omicron as a "variant of concern." / AP
December 7, 2021

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News has reported, citing the research head of a laboratory at Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa.

Its evasion is not complete and a booster shot could provide additional protection, said the report on Tuesday, citing Alex Sigal, head of the lab.

Sigal said on Twitter there was "a very large drop" in neutralisation of the Omicron variant relative to an earlier strain of Covid. 

The lab tested blood from 12 people who had been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a manuscript posted on the website for his lab. The preliminary data in the manuscript has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Blood from five out of six people who had been vaccinated as well as previously infected with Covid-19 still neutralised the Omicron variant, the manuscript said.

According to the manuscript, they observed a 41-fold decline in levels of neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant.

Sigal said on Twitter that figure is likely to be adjusted after his lab does more experiments.

Global alarm over variant 

The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, has triggered alarms globally of another surge in infections, with more than two dozen countries from Japan to the United States reporting cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on November 26 classified it as a "variant of concern", but said there was no evidence to support the need for new vaccines specifically designed to tackle the Omicron variant with its many mutations.

There is no indication that Omicron causes more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and existing vaccines should protect people who contract it against the worst outcomes of the disease, a top WHO official told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation, and there's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so" for Omicron, Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies director, told AFP in an interview, stressing that more research was needed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us