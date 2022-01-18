POLITICS
Real Madrid legend Paco Gento dies at 88
Francisco "Paco" Gento, a former Real Madrid great who is the only soccer player to win six European Cup titles, has died.
Gento scored 182 goals in 600 matches, also accruing among his trophies 12 league titles and two Spanish Cups from 1953-1971. / AFP
January 18, 2022

Paco Gento, the only footballer to win six European Cups, has died aged 88.

His former club Real Madrid announced Gento's passing on Tuesday but did not give a cause of death.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football," read Real's statement on their website.

In addition to the six European Cups, Gento also helped Madrid win 12 Spanish league titles. He played 600 games with the club, scoring 182 goals. 

He was later named honorary president of the club and has also made 43 appearances with the Spanish national team.

"He will always be remembered by madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest."

READ MORE:Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup

'One of the greatest'

Having started his career at Racing Santander, Gento joined Real Madrid in 1953 and spent 18 years in the Spanish capital until his retirement in 1971. 

Gento played on the left wing in a formidable attacking line-up with some of the greatest names of the era, including Alfredo di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas.

They won five successive European Cups from 1956 to 1960 with Gento surviving a cull of that generation by former teammate-turned-manager Miguel Munoz and going on to lift the trophy for a sixth time in 1966.

Gento's club record of 23 trophies, which stood for over 50 years, was equalled on Sunday by Real captain Marcelo when he came on as a substitute in the Super Cup victory.

READ MORE: Getafe end Real Madrid's 15-game unbeaten streak

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
