POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Covid vaccines 'do not cause' infertility among couples
A Covid infection, however, can lead to a “short-term decrease in fertility” for men.
Covid vaccines 'do not cause' infertility among couples
Further analysis showed no association between fertility and vaccine brand or number of jabs. / Reuters
January 28, 2022

A study conducted by Boston University has found that Covid-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility or harm pregnancy chances.

Findings of the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on 20 January are based on Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

These vaccines do not lead to infertility in female or male partners, and thus do not weaken chances of a pregnancy, the study found.

“Our study shows, for the first time, that Covid-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse,” Amelia Wesselink, the study’s lead author, said.

However, researchers also found that a Covid-19 infection can lead to a “short-term decrease in fertility” for men.

Urging "informed decision-making"

The research team based their analysis on survey data from the SPH-based Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO).

They gathered information from over two thousand women in the United States and Canada about medical history, lifestyle, and sociodemographic factors from December 2020 to September 2021.

The data showed that fertility rates of women who were vaccinated showed no significant difference from unvaccinated women.

The results were reflected in the fertility rates of their partners as well, with fertility rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated men showing no considerable gap.

Moreover, further analysis showed no association between fertility and vaccine brand or number of jabs.

“These results can be used to guide informed decision-making around Covid-19 vaccination,” the study reads, advising people intending to start a family to get vaccinated.

READ MORE:What we know about the Omicron sub-variant BA.2

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us