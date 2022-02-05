Vandals in central France have attacked a sculpture of Algerian military hero Emir Abdelkader, who resisted France's colonisation of the North African country.

The sculpture was vandalised just hours before it was inaugurated as a symbol of Franco-Algerian reconciliation on Saturday, in the midst of an election campaign dominated by harsh rhetoric on immigration and Islam.

The lower part of the steel sculpture in the town of Amboise, where Abdelkader was imprisoned from 1848 to 1852, was badly damaged in the attack. Amboise police said they were investigating the incident.

Amboise mayor Thierry Boutard said he was "ashamed" of those responsible and decided to proceed with the inauguration ceremony regardless.

"My second sentiment is of course one of indignation ... This is a day of harmony and unity and this kind of behaviour is unspeakable," he added.

The sculpture was commissioned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence from France, won after a brutal eight-year liberation war that continues to poison relations between the two countries.

READ MORE: French colonisation of Algeria continues to haunt the country's politics

'Unspeakable baseness'

Algeria's ambassador to France Mohamed Antar Daoud, who attended the inauguration, condemned the attack as an act of "unspeakable baseness".

"We have to get beyond that," he said, assuring that attempts to mend fences between France and Algeria would continue because "there is momentum and a desire on both sides to move forward."

Seen as one of France's worst enemies in the late 19th century, Emir Abdelkader is considered one of the founders of modern-day Algeria for his role in mobilising resistance to French rule.

The rebellion he led failed however and he surrendered to French forces who shipped him to France, where he and his family spent four years under guard in Amboise castle.

He was later feted as a hero in France for his defence of Christians in the Middle East, and won international acclaim for defending Christians during sectarian attacks.

He was awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest award for his role in trying to end the persecution.

The silhouette of the scholar-turned-military-leader looks across the Loire river at the castle where he was imprisoned.

READ MORE:Muslims targeted in two separate attacks in southwestern France