The fight was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.
Mayweather dominates but fails to knockout Logan Paul in exhibition match
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021. / Reuters
June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather has predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, internet sensation Paul, 26, produced a few moments of menace yet no way near enough to trouble Mayweather, who brought an end to his boxing career in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

This was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.

Paul, who was taking part in his third fight after two encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI, was predictably outclassed by the 44 year-old Mayweather who barely broke sweat and delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his American opponent from making any headway.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
