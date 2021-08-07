POLITICS
Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli wins landmark women's Olympic boxing gold
Surmeneli, 23, makes history sealing the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey by defeating China’s Gu Hong.
Gold medallist Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey poses for photos during the medal ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021 / Reuters
August 7, 2021

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Surmeneli has made history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.

By defeating China’s Gu Hong, Surmeneli sealed the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey at Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital on Saturday.

Tears of victory

Surmeneli, 23, became world champion at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

An emotional Surmeneli collapsed to the floor and banged the canvas when her victory was announced, before dissolving into tears.

“It's gold for Turkey! Busenaz Surmeneli is the inaugural women's Boxing welterweight Olympic champion and Turkey's first ever gold in the sport!” wrote the official Olympics Twitter account.

READ MORE:Bullseye: How Turkey's Mete Gazoz became the Olympic champion in archery

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
