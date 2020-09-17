CULTURE
4 MIN READ
BBC boss to staff: Don't share political views on social media
Director-General Tim Davie says BBC journalists' use of social media is a cause for concern when it comes to impartiality, which he says is a "bedrock" for the broadcaster.
BBC boss to staff: Don't share political views on social media
"When you join the BBC, you know, you leave your party politics at the door," Tim Davie says. / AP
September 17, 2020

New BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff not to air political views on social media when he started the job earlier this month and confirmed that new social media guidelines for the staffers would be released in the coming weeks.

Davie said journalists' use of social media is a cause for concern when it comes to impartiality, which he said was a "bedrock" for the corporation, Press Gazette reported.

"Impartiality is the bedrock of the BBC. It's utterly critical that looking forward people have total trust in the BBC. When you join the BBC, you know, you leave your party politics at the door," Davie said.

"I do think the bar is higher for current affairs and news," he added.

He also said he would not ban BBC journalists from using social media, but that the new guidelines would be about "making sure what people are doing on social media is helping us" in terms of maintaining impartiality.

BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut 

The BBC's top earner Gary Lineker agreed to use social media responsibly and taken a pay-cut as the British broadcaster's new boss seeks to maintain trust in the body, whose publicly-funded model has been questioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former England soccer player Lineker has attracted scrutiny from the broadcaster's critics for both his high pay package and his outspoken political views on social media that often criticise the government.

Davie said Lineker understood his social media responsibilities in agreeing on a new 5-year contract, which will see him take a 23 percent pay cut.

READ MORE:Gary Lineker net worth: BBC salary cut – but presenter still enjoys massive fortune

Lineker was paid around 1.75 million pounds ($2.20 million), the BBC's annual report in the financial year to March 31 showed on Tuesday, making him its highest-paid personality.

Lineker's pay-cut comes as the organisation's bosses also seek to cut headcount among senior management.

The number of senior managers earning over 150,000 pounds ($194,274) rose to over 100, the BBC's annual report showed, and BBC Chairman David Clementi said that the coronavirus crisis meant that the broadcaster had to save an extra 125 million pounds ($161.31 million).

The BBC said it had made continued progress on closing the gender pay gap, with a 55:45 split for men and women paid over 150,000 pounds ($194,274), compared to a 75:25 gap in 2016/17. 

The gender pay gap is now 6.2 percent, from 6.7 percent last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us