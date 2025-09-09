Several pig heads appeared outside several mosques around Paris, authorities said, decrying the insult to Muslims.

French police launched an investigation on Tuesday after nine pig heads were found outside several mosques in the Paris region, the city's police chief said, saying further findings were possible.

"Every effort is being made to find the perpetrators of these despicable acts," Laurent Nunez wrote on X.

Authorities also said that French President Emmanuel Macron's name was scrawled on five of them, Reuters reported.

The heads were discovered on public roads in Paris and three nearby suburbs, according to local authorities.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the acts, calling them "outrageous" and "absolutely unacceptable.”

"I want our Muslim compatriots to be able to practise their faith in peace," he said.