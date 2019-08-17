POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan
Coutinho, 27, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of $133 million plus $50 million in variables.
Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. / Reuters
August 17, 2019

Barcelona’s record signing Philippe Coutinho is set to move to Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

The Brazil midfielder travelled with Barca to their opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao but was left out of the matchday squad.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the loan of Coutinho,” director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters.

Coutinho, 27, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of $133 million plus $50 million in variables.

“There are still some issues pending such as the contract signature and the medical check but we have an agreement,” Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ZDF television.

“We are delighted to have brought him to Bayern. It is a one-year loan deal with an option to buy him for Bayern. He is a very versatile player who will surely give us a lot of options.”

The Brazilian played 76 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, but struggled to dovetail with his fellow attackers and has not had the intended impact on the team, despite winning two consecutive La Liga titles.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us