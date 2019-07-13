POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run
Friday's running of the bull lasted only two minutes and 18 seconds, but left five people injured.
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2019. / Reuters
July 13, 2019

One man was gored and at least four other people were sent to hospital with injuries following the sixth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Each morning at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) between July 7 and 14 as part of the week-long festival thousands line the streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In the 875 metre chase through the narrow streets of the city a half dozen, specially bred, aggressive bulls, led by six larger, more docile steers race from their pen to the city's bull ring as runners dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

Friday's run lasted just two minutes and 18 seconds, though most runners sprint just briefly before being overtaken by the herd.

The bulls are later killed in the bull ring by matadors. 

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta draws thousands of revelers each year from around the world. 

Mostly wearing white with a red sash, they test their courage by running alongside and in front of six fighting bulls that are let loose through the city streets early in the morning.

SOURCE:Reuters
