POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hamilton wins Bahrain GP after latest Ferrari failure
Five times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes after engine trouble dashed Charles Leclerc's hopes of a first Formula One victory in only his second race for Ferrari.
Hamilton wins Bahrain GP after latest Ferrari failure
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 31, 2019. / AP
March 31, 2019

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc's wretched misfortune on Sunday when he claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The five-time champion, who looked to be heading for second behind the 21-year-old Monegasque, gained the lead with 10 laps remaining when Formula One's new star, who claimed a record-breaking pole position for Ferrari on Saturday, was hit by engine problems.

As he slowed, Hamilton hunted him down to claim his first win of the season, his third at the Bahrain International Circuit and the 74th of his career ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc came home third as the race finished behind a Safety Car, following the spectacular late exit of both Renaults at Turn Two, ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

"It happens," said a calm Leclerc afterwards. "It's part of motor sport. It's a very hard one to take, but I am sure we will come back stronger."

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel finished fifth in the second Ferrari, after a late spin had damaged his front wing during a duel with Hamilton, ahead of British rookie Lando Norris who scored his first points for McLaren in sixth.

Kimi Raikkonen, 39, was seventh for Alfa Romeo ahead of Pierre Gasly of Red Bull, Thailand's rookie Alex Albon of Toro Rosso, who also had his first points finish, and Mexican Sergio Perez of Racing Line.

"That was extremely unfortunate for Charles, he drove a great race," said Hamilton, on the team radio.

"We've got work to do to keep these guys off our tails. It must be devastating for Charles."

It was Leclerc's first podium finish in F1 and he also scored a point for fastest lap.

Bottas stayed on top in the drivers championship, one point ahead of Hamilton.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us