Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Referee Damir Skomina awarded the penalty after a lengthy video review that showed defender Presnel Kimpembe jumping up to block Diogo Dalot's shot with his elbow. Rashford kept his nerve, blasting the ball past Gianluigi Buffon to send the United fans to his left into raptures.

As United's players sprinted to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle, Kimpembe lay flat on the ground for several moments as a stunned Parc des Princes crowd looked on in disbelief.

United had only a slim chance after losing 2-0 at home in the first leg of the last-16 match, with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's task made even harder by the fact that 10 of his players were either injured or suspended. That included midfielder Paul Pogba, who was sent off at Old Trafford.

"Everything seemed to be against us, but we're used to that," Rashford said. "We showed what we're about today and got the result we needed."

But Solskjaer, who scored an injury-time winner when United won the tournament in 1999, oversaw more late drama 20 years later.

It was the first time in Champions League history that a team lost the first leg at home by a two-goal margin and still went through.

United was handed an immediate lifeline when PSG gifted United striker Romelu Lukaku a second-minute opening goal, before equalizing through left back Juan Bernat in the 12th. He turned in a cross at the back post after Kylian Mbappe got behind United's static defense.

United scored from its first attack when Lukaku intercepted a back pass from Thilo Kehrer, rounded Buffon and slid the ball in from a tight angle.

Then, the hugely experienced Buffon spilled a low shot from Rashford and Lukaku turned in the rebound.

"We agreed that when Marcus steps out on the press that I would follow," Lukaku said. "I told him every time he shoots I'll follow the ball, and that's what happened."

Sensing Buffon's uncertainty, Rashford fired another shot just wide as United finished the first half strongly.

PSG's defense was having another one of its bad nights, a recurring theme during the knockout stages of a competition it has never won.

Three years ago, PSG also made history by going out after winning 4-0 at home, then 6-1 away to Barcelona.

PSG played tentatively during the second half, knowing United needed only one goal to qualify on the away goals rule. PSG winger Angel Di Maria scored with a delightful clip over the advancing De Gea after being put though by Mbappe's clever flick in the 56th. But he was adjudged to have been offside when receiving the ball.

Mbappe remained PSG's biggest threat, and his pace took him clear through on goal with six minutes left only for the France star to stumble an d for Bernat to smack the loose ball against the post.

United sat deep, waiting to hit PSG on the break. Lukaku had a chance to put Rashford clean through, but got the ball tangled in his feet. At the other end, Mbappe remained PSG's most dangerous player with his ability to get behind United's defense.

Porto beats Roma 3-1

Alex Telles scored a penalty in extra time to send Porto into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Roma on Wednesday, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Telles converted the spot kick two minutes from time after Alessandro Florenzi had been penalized following a video review for pulling back Fernando.

That sent Porto through 4-3 on aggregate.

There was also a decisive penalty in the other match of the night, as Marcus Rashford's injury-time spot kick sent Manchester United through with a 3-1 win at Paris Sain t-Germain, overturning a two-goal deficit.

In the Estadio do Dragao, Porto needed to fight back from a 2-1 loss in Rome and attacked from the start.

It took a deserved lead in the 26th minute when Moussa Marega rolled the ball across the box for Tiquinho Soares to tap in from close range.

That would have sent Porto through on the away goals rule but Roma levelled 11 minutes later after Diego Perotti was brought down by Eder Militao and Daniele De Rossi converted the resulting penalty, sending fellow veteran Iker Casillas the wrong way following a stuttering run-up.

De Rossi then limped off on the stroke of halftime with a muscular injury and was replaced by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Porto had ended the first half on top, with Hector Herrera forcing a fine save from Robin Olsen, and it started the second period in the same vein.

And the Portuguese champions retook the lead seven minutes after the break when Marega volleyed in Jesus Corona's cross from close range.

Roma had several chances to level and also had a penalty appeal of its own turned down in stoppages of extra time after video review showed Marega had not fouled Patrik Schick.