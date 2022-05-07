POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Chelsea confirm agreement of Boehly-led partnership to buy British club
Statement confirmed all proceeds would be placed in a frozen UK bank account and Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently subject to sanctions by the British government, would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.
Chelsea confirm agreement of Boehly-led partnership to buy British club
A sign is seen at an entrance to Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, amid growing pressure for oligarchs to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. / Reuters
May 7, 2022

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team.

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday, subject to receiving the required approvals.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the club," the statement said.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."

Chelsea said the new owners would pay 2.5 billion pounds to purchase shares while committing a further 1.75 billion pounds to invest in the stadium, women's team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

The statement confirmed all proceeds would be placed in a frozen UK bank account and Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently subject to sanctions by the British government, would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.

The announcement comes with just over three weeks remaining on the club's current operating licence, which expires on May 31.

Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

He cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after dismissing reports he wanted a loan given to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), to be repaid.

The Boehly group, which also includes Swiss billionaire Wyss, were in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after a late bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were earlier eliminated from the bidding process while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us