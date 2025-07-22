Türkiye has unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block-4, as defence giant Roketsan introduced six new advanced systems at the IDEF 2025 international defence fair in Istanbul.

The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Türkiye's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile.

"The Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defence industry. Weighing over 7 tonnes, this new version of the Tayfun, with its multi-purpose warhead, will be capable of destroying numerous strategic targets, such as air defence systems, command and control centres, military hangars, and critical military facilities, from kilometres away," Roketsan said in a statement on Tuesday.

O ther Turkish missiles, systems showcased at IDEF 2025

Atmaca missile:

The Atmaca missile with the Akata capsule is the submarine-launched version of the Atmaca anti-ship missile currently in the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, which has a range of 250 kilometres (155 miles).

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Akata will strengthen the defence of the Blue Homeland with a range exceeding 250 kilometres and a high-explosive fragmentation warhead," read the statement.

Gokbora air-to-air missile:

The Gokbora is a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile with a reach of over 100 nautical miles (115 miles). It is designed for deployment on both manned and unmanned combat aircraft to intercept enemy aerial targets at extended distances.

Eren loitering munition:

Eren is a high-speed, multi-purpose loitering munition capable of engaging low-speed airborne units, as well as armoured, unarmoured, and anti-personnel ground targets. It can be launched from a variety of platforms, including armed UAVs, helicopters, land vehicles, naval vessels, and ground-based systems. According to Roketsan, Eren features superior guidance capability, long endurance, and a range exceeding 100 kilometres.

300 Er ballistic missile:

The 300 Er is an air-launched ballistic missile system designed to be integrated into jets and armed UAVs. With a range surpassing 500 kilometres depending on release altitude and speed, it can quickly engage strategic targets without the launcher platform entering the threat area of enemy air defence elements.

Simsek-2 satellite-space launch vehicle:

Simsek-2 is a satellite-space launch vehicle capable of placing satellites weighing up to 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds) into sun-synchronous orbit at altitudes over 700 kilometres. Roketsan said it is planning to carry out the first launch test of the Simsek-1 satellite launch vehicle in 2027.

Roketsan’s expanding global footprint

The defence giant's CEO Murat Ikinci said: "Today, our company, a global brand in rocket, missile, and ammunition technologies, continues to pioneer new technologies with its R&D studies, to be the striking and deterrent force of the Turkish Armed Forces with the defence systems it develops, and to provide strategic and economic strength to our country with its exports to many regions of the world, from America to Europe, from Asia to the Middle East."

"At IDEF, we participated with over 60 defence systems that have proven their success in the field, stand out from their competitors in terms of performance, and are in the inventories of many modern armies, especially the Turkish Armed Forces. We are also launching six new products at IDEF, once again demonstrating our progress in defence technology," he added.

The six-day defence fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Centre, the Ataturk Airport, the WOW Hotel and the Atakoy Marina.

The event, organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has TRT, Anadolu as its global communication partners.

The 17th edition is hosting ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders, and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls.

The event hosts more than 900 domestic and 400 foreign defence firms.